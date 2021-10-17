LAGRANGE — Ervin M. Lehman, 93, of LaGrange, died at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on March 6, 1928, in LaGrange County to Manasses M. and Edna J. (Miller) Lehman.
He married Lydia Mae Hochstetler on Feb. 2, 1950, in LaGrange County, and she died August 20, 2021.
Surviving are six sons, Manas (Wilma) Lehman of Millersburg, Freeman (Freeda) Lehman of Shipshewana, Orva (Rosetta) Lehman of Topeka, Glen (Kathryn) Lehman of Shipshewana, Ervin Jr. (LeAnna) Lehman of Topeka, Ernest (LuElla) Lehman of Ligonier; six daughters, Edna Ellen (Joseph Jr.) Hostetler, Ida Mae Beechy, both of LaGrange, Rosanna (David) Miller of Shipshewana, Irene (David) Bontrager and Mary (Verlin) Bontrager both of LaGrange, and Wilma (Samuel Jr.) Schmucker of Mio, Michigan; 76 grandchildren, 229 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, 11 stepgrandchildren, 55 stepgreat-grandchildren, seven stepgreat-great-grandchildren; a brother, Manasses Jr. Lehman of LaGrange; and a sister-in-law, Sara Lehman of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one grandchild, two great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren; three brothers, Edward, John, and Daniel Lehman; stepmother, Lizzie (Miller) Lehman; two sons-in-law, Freeman Mishler, Glen Beechy; daughter-in-law, Nola Lehman; and a grandson-in-law, Dennis Mast.
Ervin was a farmer and carpenter and a retired bishop in the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 3 p.m. today and all day Monday at the Marion Beechy residence, 0825 W. 450 S., LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 am on Tuesday, also at the Marion Beechy residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop David Bontrager and the home ministers. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
