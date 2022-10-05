GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Kenneth L. Skiles, age 60, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and a summer resident of Lake Seneca, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Ashtabula County, Ohio, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Kenny was a 1980 graduate of Edon High in Edon, Ohio, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Organizational Development from Indiana Institute of Technology and went on to Dana University for studies in Executive Operational and Organizational Development. He also received certificates from IPFW in Industrial Electronics and Controls and from Villanova, where he achieved Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.
Throughout the years he was employed at various manufacturing corporations in his 35-year career, including Dana Corporation, Mahle, ITT, and presently Lincoln Electric, where he was Global Director of COR (Corporate Operational Response) Team.
He was a member of Low Country Manufacturing Council, of which he was past chairman in 2021/SC Manufacturing Alliance, and ASQ Section 1122, Charleston, South Carolina. He was recently elected President of the Lake Seneca Property Owners Association and was a member of the Williams County Conservation League and the Williams County Rifle and Pistol Club.
Kenny enjoyed time spent with family, boating and skiing at the lake, pontooning, hunting, traveling, teaching, reading, and life in general.
Kenneth L. Skiles was born on Dec. 17, 1961, in Angola, Indiana, the son of Hugh Mac and Theresa Mae (Aldrich) Skiles.
He married Becky A. Breay on May 8, 1982, in Huron, Ohio, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a brother, Kevin (Donna) Skiles, of Fremont, Indiana; one sister, Elaine (Gail) Skiles, of Quincy, Michigan; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Fikel, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Michael (Beth) Breay, of Huron, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Terri (Paul) Blake, of Huron; his mother-in-law, Peggy Breay, of Huron; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara A. Fikel; and his father-in-law, Leslie Breay.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m., in the Northwest Township Community Building, 16473 State Route 49, Edon, Ohio.
Services celebrating Kenny’s life will follow at 4:30 p.m.,. in the Community Build, with Pastor Neal Skiles officiating, with a time of food and fellowship to follow.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and American Cancer Society in memory of Leslie Breay and Barbara Fikel.
Krill Funeral Service, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
