Wray McCalester
COLUMBIA CITY — Wray Charles McCalester, 75, retired minister and UAW official died peacefully at 2:05 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at Autumn Trace, Columbia City Assisted Living, where he had resided since May 21, 2023, moving here from Lake City, Florida.
Born on June 9, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Howard E. and Helen Alice (Klabunde) McCalester. Growing up near Genoa City, Wisconsin, he graduated from Badger High School in Lake Geneva. He continued his education at Wisconsin State University, studying English.
Hiring into the General Motors truck plant in Janesville, Wisconsin, in 1977, he began a 30-year journey as a union and labor advocate that would bring him to the newly built Fort Wayne Assembly Plant. During a lay-off at Janesville, he pursued a career with the National Chess Federation in New Windsor, New York. Having a young daughter to raise and most of his family in Wisconsin, he returned to the Janesville plant. Before the closure of the Janesville assembly plant, Wray transferred to the Fort Wayne Assembly plant, to help ensure that the union was in place before the plant even opened, where he was a Charter Member of the UAW local 2209. He earned a reputation as a staunch advocate for the union personnel.
Wray wanted to share in the love of Christ and welcome those who may not have had a relationship with Christ’s love in the past. He became a lay minister for the United Methodist Church in Wolf Lake and brought many to Christ through his down-to-earth and approachable demeanor. As testament to his faith, he delivered his sermons from memory. During his tenure at the church, he identified the need for medical care for the area residents and started a free weekly medical clinic at his church. To provide more and better care, the clinic relocated to Columbia City. He completed his ministry at the Sparta United Church of Christ in Kimmell. He retired to Lake City, Florida.
Among his many talents, he was a champion chess player, a poet, enjoyed photography, loved baseball and was passionate about art, amassing an impressive collection. From watercolors to oils, vases to Japanese wood prints, he admired them all and knew their history. He donated a large portion of his collection to the Fort Wayne Art Museum. He liked to travel or, at home, listen to jazz music. Having many dogs through the years, he leaves behind his beloved miniature pinscher, Roscoe, and large boxer mix, Petey.
Surviving is a daughter, Kristen (William) Keitzler, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Heather (Calyb) Tittman, of Fort Wayne and Nicholas Keitzler; a great-grandson, Devyn Tittman; a sister, Karen S. Medina, of Churubusco; nieces, Jenna Medina and Helena Medina, both of Churubusco; nephews, Robert Cave, of Beecher, Illinois, and Howard Cave, of Denver, Colorado; and three great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the “love of his life,” Marcelena DiPrimio.
The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is from 4 p.m., until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wray will be interred at Genoa City, Wisconsin, at a later date.
Memorials in Wray’s honor are to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Patsy Bechtold
FORT WAYNE — Patsy A. Bechtold, age 89, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Patsy was born on Feb. 16, 1934, in Huntington, Indiana, daughter of the late Glen and Sue (Ryan) Hack.
Patsy retired from Raytheon and attended Emmanuel Community Church.
Patsy is survived by one daughter, Karla (Steven) Stoltz, of Columbia City, Indiana; sons, Monte (Dana) Bechtold, of Ossian, Indiana, Ronnie Bechtold, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Don Bechtold; sisters, Gloria (Dave) Laird, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Glenda (Ron) Jobe, of Perham, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patti Gamble.
To honor the wishes of Patsy, there will be no services.
A private burial will be at Pleasant Chapel Cemetery, Roanoke, Indiana.
McElhaney Funeral Home – Roanoke Chapel, 240 Crestwood Drive, Roanoke, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.