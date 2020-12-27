Miriam Wilson

AUBURN — Miriam L. Wilson, 91, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
Miriam was born Sept. 3, 1929, in Edgerton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Riehle.
Miriam married Gene Wilson on Dec. 30, 1951, in Edgerton, Ohio, and she worked alongside of Gene on the family dairy farm. Gene preceded her in death in 2009.
Miriam was a member of Auburn Church of Christ where she served as the church secretary for 11 years, retiring in 2002. She was also a former church pianist, Sunday School teacher, VBS teacher, children’s choir director, past president of the ladies Christian Circle, past vice president of the Lake James Assembly Christian Women and former 4-H leader. Miriam also was past president and membership chairwoman for Golden Years Homestead Auxiliary along with volunteering at area nursing homes.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Edwin and Sherry Wilson of Auburn; daughters and a son-in-law, Norma Lemmon of Auburn and Joyce and Don Gengnagel of Butler; sister, Marjorie Meyer of Bryan, Ohio; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a son-in-law, Jim Wirshing of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Wilson; parents, Edward and Gladys Riehle; daughter, Linda Cobb-Wirshing; grandson, Shawn Cobb; brother, Raymond Riehle; and a sister, Carolyn Robinson.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th Street, Auburn. Visitation will be held three hours before the service on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Rev. Andy Grimes and Rev. Joe Heins will officiate. Burial will be held in Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Church of Christ.
Face masks will be required at the funeral service and only 25 people will be allowed in the church at a time during the visitation.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
