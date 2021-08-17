FREMONT — Michael T. Dove, age 66, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 1, 1955, in Angola, Indiana, to John A. “Jay” and Mollie D. (Sommers) Dove.
Michael graduated from Fremont High School in 1974.
He retired from Metaldyne in 2017, after 23 years. He formerly worked at Dana-Weatherhead for 14 years until they closed.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He spent the last 13 years remodeling a cabin near Ludington, Michigan, where he enjoyed campfires, beer and the company of many good friends. He also loved his two golden retrievers, Ole Yeller and Reggie, and the company of his companion and wife, Dawn, of 31 years.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn (Birchfield) Dove, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana; two stepdaughters, Rachel (Book) Tomlinson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Rhonda and Jeremy (Book) Jackson, of Hamilton, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Shanna (Rinkle) Dove, of LaGrange, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Brianna, Alayna, Jennika, Tyre, Karmen and Kason; and three step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Trenton A. Dove; and his grandparents.
Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. John Boyanowski will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Jordan Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in Mr. Dove's memory, are requested to Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
