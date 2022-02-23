Donna Fahl
COLUMBIA CITY — Donna Sue Fahl, 76, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, at 9:28 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
She was born on July 1, 1945, in Hueyville, Kentucky, to Dave and Marry Elizabeth (Slone) Stephens. They preceded her in death.
Growing up in Sidney, Indiana, she completed elementary school and attended high school. At age 16, the family moved to Marion, Ohio, where she graduated from Marion High School.
On Nov. 14, 1964, she married Franklin D. Fahl. They made their home in Fort Wayne for two years and then moved to Columbia Township, Columbia City. Frank died on Nov. 6, 2021.
Donna had worked at Alcoils, Columbia City, Dalton Foundry, Warsaw, then Dana PTG for more than 25 years.
Always active around their rural home, she raised a two-acre vegetable garden for many years, tended fruit trees and grape vines. In the fall she would can most of the vegetable harvest for consumption throughout the year. She liked winemaking and during quiet times, quilting and sewing. Donna enjoyed camping with her husband, Frank.
Surviving are children, Eric Fahl, of Columbia City and Tamara Fahl, of Columbia City; daughter-in-law, Alecia Fahl, of Columbia City; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Keel, of South Whitley, Callie Conrad, of Columbia City and Duane Stephens, of Marion, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Fahl; and brothers, Denver, Thomas, Bill, Joe and Ronald Stephens; and sisters, Geneva Stephens, Mildred Miller and Avalean King.
A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City.
Interment will be at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City and one hour before the Mass at the church.
Memorials in Donna’s honor are to Whitley County 4-H, Inc.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
