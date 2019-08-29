AUBURN — Norma J. (Allen-Sullivan) Mack, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett.
Surviving are her children, Phil (Chris) Allen and Jyl (Wally) Mattes; one brother; and numerous other relatives.
Service dates and times are pending with Weathers Funeral Home, 106 S. Shelby St., Salem, IN 47167.
Please, no flowers. In lieu of flowers, offer a memorial to First United Methodist Church, Auburn or DeKalb Health Home Care and Hospice, Auburn.
Local arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
