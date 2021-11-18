Mary Ann Nelson, 88, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..
Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 18, 2021 @ 12:11 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.