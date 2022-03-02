Brenda Kay Jones, age 77, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Oak Point Assisted Living in Columbia City, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: March 2, 2022 @ 8:15 am
