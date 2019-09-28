LAKELAND, Fla. — Donald Earl Bailey, 93, of Lakeland, Florida, and formerly from Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at Hospice House on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Don was born in Cosperville, Indiana, on March 22, 1926.
He was the fifth of five children born to Harry Lester Bailey and Hazel Dee Frazie Bailey. His mother passed away when he was 5 years old. His early years were difficult. His older sisters helped raise him as best they could.
He met Oneita Bailey in 1944, and were married on Nov. 22, 1944.
Don joined the Army Air Force as a diesel mechanic in November 1945. He served in Anchorage, Alaska, during his time in the military. He was honorably discharged in May 1947.
Don worked at a casket factory. The caskets were beautiful when he finished with them. He took great pride in making sure the casket paint jobs were flawless.
Later on Don and Oneita bought a refuse collection business. He then became a "garbologist", as he like to call himself. They soon hired their son, Don Bailey, to run a route. The business was growing, so they were going to buy another truck and hire another driver when Don Sr., had a heart attack and stroke at 45 years old. He retired and they soon moved to Lakeland, Florida.
Don is survived by his children, Donald Wayne Bailey (Eileen), of Kendallville, Indiana, and Dawn Lynette Bailey Hood (Steve), of Lakeland; grandchildren, Kent Bailey, Shawn Bailey, Rodney Warner, Robyn Donaho, Donald Donaho, David Donaho, Adam Hood, Ashley Hood Mathers; and many great- and great-great grandchildren.
A daughter, Darlene Rhena Donaho preceded him in death 21 years ago.
A memorial service is being held at Southwest Church of Christ in Lakeland, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 7 p.m., with Freddy Franklin officiating.
