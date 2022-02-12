COLUMBIA CITY — Jack M. Binkley, age 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 4:40 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw.
Born on April 24, 1932, in Columbia City, he was the son of Elvin and Peggy (Ward) Binkley.
Jack was a lifetime Whitley County resident and graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1950.
He then proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in Korea.
On May 2, 1954, Jack married Carole Gregg in First Baptist Church and they established their first home at Fordland Air Base in Seymour, Missouri.
Jack was a 60-year member of American Legion Post #98, Columbia City and worked at the Columbia City Post Office as a rural carrier for 34 years, until his retirement in 1990.
Jack served many offices at First Church of God, where he and his family attended for 35 years. For the past 10 years Jack and Carole were members of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Jack enjoyed making and painting bird houses and painting pictures in his free time. He was an avid sports fan of all local sports, IU Basketball, Notre Dame and Indianapolis Colts Football and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. Jack also coached Little League Baseball for many years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Carole Binkley, of Warsaw; children, Angie (Gene) Pletcher, of Larwill, Polly (David) Behm, of Columbia City and Brent (Dalene) Binkley, of Warsaw; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joan Binkley, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Binkley.
Friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from noon to 1:45 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
A private funeral service will be held for Jack’s family with burial at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jack may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or The Salvation Army.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest register.
