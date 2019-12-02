Mary Lepley
ASHLEY — Mary M. Lepley, age 94, of Ashley passed away at her home on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Mrs. Lepley was born on March 2, 1925 in Steuben County, Indiana to Logan Eugene and Cinnie Elnora (Tritch) Parker.
She married Richard J. Lepley on November 16, 1947 at the United Methodist Church in Churubusco. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2016.
Mary was a homemaker and her most important job was raising her family. She attended the United Brethren Church in Hudson. Prior to attending church in Hudson she attended the Ashley United Methodist Church where she served as the choir director for five years. She also served as the Steuben County Red Cross Director and enjoyed writing stories for the local newspapers in the area. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time at G.C. Lepley Sales in Ashley working alongside of her family.
Survivors include daughters Nancy Lepley of Auburn and Lynda Wappes of Kendallville, sons William Lepley of Ashley, Robert Lepley of Kendallville and a daughter-in-law, Lynda Lepley (Guy) of Hudson as well as 13 grandchildren; Kimberly Bell, Melissa Van Allen, Richard Lepley, Nekol Hufnagle, Tina Fogle, Jesse Lepley, Tracey McDowel, Brenda Chriswell, Jaymee Wappes, Lynsee Pliett, Nate Wappes, Travis Lepley, Rae Lynn Henderson, Mary Ditmars and Guy Alden Lepley and her many beloved great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Richard Lepley, 2 sons; Richard U. Lepley and Guy L. Lepley, granddaughter; Mary Beverly Heffley and 8 brothers and sisters; Lynda Loucks, Dan Parker, Thomas Parker, Wanda Forrester, Irene Gillespie, Glova Spears, Dorothy Lockwood and Ilah Notestine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Burial will take place at Circle Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Hudson United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson, Indiana 46747.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
Larry Grantham
PALM BAY, Florida — Larry Olen Grantham, 82, died Oct. 26, 2019 in Palm Bay, Florida.
A memorial service will be planned by family and friends in June, 2020 in Hamilton.
George Bobilya
ALBION — George V. Bobilya, 79, of Albion, died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Sue Davis
FREMONT — Sue M. Davis, 79, of Fremont passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with her family by her side.
She was born on May 9, 1940 in Fremont to Willard and Thelma (Conway) Boore.
Sue was a 1958 Fremont High School graduate.
She married Robert Davis on June 8, 1958 in Fremont.
Sue retired from Cameron Hospital and Zurcher Tire in Angola.
She enjoyed spending time with family, knitting, sewing, snowmobiling, fishing at Rice Lake in Canada, as well as camping and staying in Florida.
Sue was an active member of the Clear Lake Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Robert Davis of Fremont, two sons, Bryan Davis, Jeff (Dee) Davis, and a daughter, Jodi (David) Teller, all of Fremont, seven grandchildren; Jeff (Alisha) Sparkman, Justin Davis, Lindsey Teller, Taylor Davis, Curt Teller, Felicia (Tyler) Treesh, and Ashton (Harley) Cleckner, one great-grandchild, Alexander Cleckner, sisters, Mary Ann Elliott of Angola and Jean Boore of LaGrange, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Corder officiating.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Steuben County Cancer Association, Clear Lake Lutheran Church, or Parkview Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Violet Vice
GARRETT — Violet Esther Vice age 102 of Garrett died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Presence Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.
Violet was born August 29, 1917 in Auburn to Sherman and Esther (Hassett) Fenstermaker.
She married Baxter B. Vice on March 4, 1940 in Newville and he died October 5, 1999. Violet owner and operated the Vanity Beauty Shop in Garrett for over 50 years.
Violet was a past member of the First Church of Christ, Garrett.
She is survived by her daughter and son in-law: Betsy and Brian DePew, Garrett, son and daughter in-law, Gary and Donna Vice, Morgantown, West Virginia, five grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband, Baxter B. Vice; parents Sherman and Esther Fenstermaker; brother: Arna Fenstermaker and sisters Hilda McNeal and Gloria Berlien-Pridgeon.
Service will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children.
You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org
Lauren Bishop
LIGONIER — Lauren G. Bishop, age 49, of Ligonier passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Avalon Village in Ligonier.
He was born on January 15, 1970 the son of Gary and Audrey Bishop Sr. at Goshen Hospital. Lauren was a lifelong resident of Ligonier and attended West Noble High School.
Lauren and his smile will be missed everyday by his parents, Gary and Audrey Bishop Sr. of Ligonier, a daughter, Jacie (Travis) Jenkins of Shelbyville, Tennessee; a grandson, Jackson Jenkins at home; three siblings, Tammy (David) Waliczek of North Webster, Rena (Thomas) Fish of Ligonier, and Gary (Susan) Bishop Jr. of Fort Wayne, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends; and last but not least, his cats, Toby and Tommy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a dog, Raven.
Lauren attended the Ligonier United Methodist Church. He was a member and officer of the Sons of The American Legion Post 243 in Ligonier where he loved to shoot pool and talk with his friends. Lauren was most proud of his service as a first responder and fireman with the Ligonier Fire Department were he served until a disability prevented him from doing so. During his tenure, he received two distinguished service awards for his efforts in saving lives. Lauren also loved photography and was talented in bringing objects to life with pictures. Until the end, he never missed a Notre Dame football game, and is now no doubt cheering them on from above.
A funeral service will be held in Lauren’s honor on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received at Yeager Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Rd Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Diana Nichter
KENDALLVILLE — Diana S. Nichter, 85, of Kendallville died Friday, November 29, 2019, at SouthPointe Healthcare Center in Indianapolis.
She was born November 21, 1934, in Fort Wayne to Louis C. and Harriette Belle (Landes) Rastetter.
In 1964, she married Kenneth Nichter. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Mrs. Nichter graduated from Purdue University School of Nursing in Fort Wayne where she received a degree as a registered nurse. She also received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Francis University in Fort Wayne. She worked as a surgical scrub nurse and retired after 23 years in administration at McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville.
She and her husband moved from Fort Wayne to Big Long Lake in LaGrange County in 1970, where they lived for over 30 years. They enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, casino trips and their winter home in Sebring, Florida. After her husband’s death, she moved to Kendallville and did volunteer work.
Diana was an active member of Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Ladies Auxiliary, Kendallville Elks Lodge, Eagles Auxiliary in Kendallville, Rome City American Legion Post 281 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Sebring, Florida Amvets Post 21 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are a sister, Harriette Headford of Indianapolis and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Louis C. Rastetter, Jr.
Private burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Preferred memorials are to Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Ladies Auxiliary, 127 Veterans Way, Kendallville, Indiana, 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Vanderpool
AUBURN — Nancy Vanderpool, 79, of Auburn passed away Saturday November 30, 2019 at her home in Auburn surrounded by her family.
She was born January 25, 1940 in Pippa Passes, Kentucky to Garland and Louhettie Slone.
Nancy was a member of the Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church and loved music, gardening and her family especially her grandchildren.
She married Robert Vanderpool Jr. on April 14, 1954 and he passed away January 1, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, N. Jean (Michael Findley) Schendel of Fort Wayne, Joyce (Michael) Boswell of Auburn and Chuck (Rose) Vanderpool of Auburn; six grandchildren; Katie (Bwana) Clements, Sarah (Matthew Stewart) Schendel, Erik (Laura) Boswell, Jaime (Clynt) Walker, David (Doreen) Vanderpool, Robert (Sabra VanAuken) Vanderpool and 12 great grandchildren; three brothers and a sister, Nola Moore of Garrett, Kentucky, Birchel (Norma) Slone of Kendallville, Barney (Amy) Slone of Garrett, and Theodore (Karen) Slone of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Bethel Slone and Emory Slone and a sister, Bertha Daley.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Rev Willie Collins and Rev Ron Stambaugh officiating. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Calling is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice. To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Charity Richardson-Pontius
MIDDLEBURY — Charity Cecelia Richardson-Pontius, 30, of Middlebury, died at 5:53 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at here residence.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Robert Milleman
HUDSON — Robert W. Milleman, 84, of Hudson died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born on June 12, 1935 in Salem Center, Steuben County, Indiana to William and Anah (Walsh) Milleman.
He married Roberta J. “Robbie” Ives on February 14, 1998.
Robert was a truck driver for Klink Trucking for 30 years, retiring in 2014.
Surviving are his wife, Roberta J. “Robbie” Milleman of Hudson, two sons, Eric (Tracey) Milleman of Angola and Ty McLain of Hudson, three daughters, Lisa (Duke) Berkes of Avilla, Karoline McLain of Goshen and Kim (Eric) Culler of Hudson and a sister, Georgene Call of Angola. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carlton Milleman and Roger Milleman; sister, Charlene Wagner and one grandchild.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Salem Center Fire Department, 8404 W. 500S., Hudson, with services following at 4 p.m. Pastor Daniel Schreck will be officiating.
Memorials in Robert’s memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com
Local arrangements have been handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Janet Albright
WOLCOTTVILLE — Janet L. Albright, 67, of Wolcottville, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on January 6, 1952, in LaGrange to Albert Lee and Edith M. (Kelly) Cottrill.
Janet worked at Machine-Rite in LaGrange, was a phlebotomist at Parkview Hospitals and she worked part-time at the Twin 6 in Wolcottville.
Mrs. Albright is survived by her mother and step-father, Edith M. and Gerald Scott of Avilla, a daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Lacey of Wolcottville; a son, Stacey (Amanda) Albright of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; nine grandchildren, Dustin Lacey, Michael Lacey, Jr., Jessica Lacey, Nathan Lacey, Delaynee Amerosa, Anthony Albright, Carson Cinalli, Layla Albright and Samantha Freed; four sisters, Nancy Lambright of Ft. Wayne, Suzie (Chuck) Cauwels of Florida, Becky (Larry) Taylor of Elkhart, Debra (John) Kroemer of Ft. Wayne and a “6th sister”, Kathy Boling of Ft. Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Lee Cottrill.
Funeral Services will be held at on 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until service time.
The Rev. Ken Weaver and John Kroemer will officiate the services and burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4th from 2-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be contributed to Cancer Services of Ft. Wayne or Parkview Home Health & Hospice or Hello Gorgeous.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.