Judith Hayden
COLUMBIA CITY — Judith A. Hayden, age 80, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 5:51 a.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City.
Born on Feb. 6, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of John and Mildred (Burk) Kissick.
Judith worked for Preferred Technical Group, Columbia City, until her retirement in 2004.
She enjoyed gardening, caring for stray animals, drawing, reading Sue Grafton books, and watching the old TV shows.
Survivors include her daughter Annette (Lee) Aumsbaugh, of Columbia City; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Evelyn Lambdin of Jellico, Tennessee, and Tina (Walt) Carpenter, of Fort Wayne; several nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John “Sonny” Kissick; sons, Danny and Ricky Young; and nieces, Jennifer Carpenter and Teresa Lambdin.
Funeral services for Judith will be held at noon on Tuesday April 5, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling two hours prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.
Memorial contributions in memory of Judith, may be made to Whitley County Humane Shelter.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guest register.
