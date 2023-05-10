Perry Lee Ramsey, 63, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 6:50 a.m., on Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home.
The funeral service were held at on Tuesday May 9, 2023.
Burial was at St. Catherine’s Cemetery.
Memorials in Perry’s honor are to American Diabetes Association or St. Catherine’s Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.