GARRETT — Clarena Faye Johnson, 75, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born in Garden City Kansas, on April 6, 1947, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Melinda Allen.
She married Roy Johnson on Feb. 8, 1975, and he survives. Also surviving are three sons, Michael (Melissa) Johnson, of Burlington, North Carolina, Brian (Angela) Johnson, of Auburn and Kerry (Brooke) Johnson, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Krystal Crabtree, Victoria Price, Breanna Johnson-Carr, Gabriel Johnson, Katelin Swank, Christopher Moon, Noah Johnson and Abigail Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Avery, Addison, Iris, and Wylin; two brothers, Norman Allen, of Wichita, Kansas, and Gary Allen, of Ladoga, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Nita Wiley.
Clarena loved children and had a passion for teaching. She taught at Centerville-Abington, Indiana, for five years, as an elementary teacher, and Avilla Elementary/Middle School for 19 years, as a special needs teacher. She also sponsored the Junior Beta Club and ran the concession stand while she was there. She retired in 2005, and continued to substitute teach in the area until age 70.
She was a graduate of Anderson University, Anderson, with a degree in Elementary Education and received her Master's Degree from Ball State University, Muncie, and an endorsement in special education from St. Francis College, Fort Wayne.
She spent time in the Cayman Islands and Mexico, primarily teaching VBS on different mission trips. She was thrilled to be able to do this. She was also the music director and youth leader in the Church of God during the five years she lived in Richmond, Indiana. She spent several years as the organist and choir director at the former Indiana Village Church of God in Auburn. She was a talented organist and played at every opportunity. She also taught her son to play. In the past several years, she has been a member of the choir and a keyboardist at Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda, Florida. She had a very strong faith in God which helped her remain strong during her ordeal, but God chose to take her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m., with visitation one hour prior from 5-6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train https://www.smiletrain.org.
