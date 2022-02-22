ANGOLA — Gary Robert Yarman, age 69, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1953, in Quebec, Canada, to Robert and Patricia Yarman.
Gary worked for Battle Creek Equipment in Fremont, Indiana, for 32 years.
He was a member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Gary enjoyed the lake, sun bathing, playing video games, being with family and friends, and food.
Survivors include his stepfather, Wendell Schaeffer, of Angola, Indiana; and many loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Yarman; and his mother, Patricia (Weber) Yarman Schaeffer.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O Box 28, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.