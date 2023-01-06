PLEASANT LAKE — Monica Sue Smith, 63, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1959, in Tipton, Indiana, to Jesse and Geneva (Cook) Coleman.
Monica graduated from Tipton High School, Tipton, Indiana.
She married Edward A. Smith on June 9, 1990.
Monica is survived by her children, Jesse (Ashleigh Sommers) Smith, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Shawn (Wendy) Smith, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Stacy Smith-Trueblood, of Elwood, Indiana; her mother, Geneva (Don) Fennell, of Tipton, Indiana; brother, Jeff (Debbie) Coleman, of Tipton, Indiana; and sisters, Jennifer (Mike) Johnson, of Kokomo, Indiana, Cindy (Dennis) Crist, of Tipton, Indiana, and Hope (Andy) London, of Tipton, Indiana. Also surviving are her four grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Coleman; and husband, Edward A. Smith, on Sept. 23, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Private burial will be at Carter Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
