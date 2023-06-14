NORTH VERNON — Janet Louise Wilson, 92, of North Vernon, passed away on June 11, 2023, at her residence.
Born April 26, 1931, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, she was the daughter of Allen and Thelma (Berlien) Landis.
She married Richard “Dick” Wilson on Dec. 2, 1950, in Pleasant Lake; he preceded her in death on April 14, 2003.
Janet was a 1949 graduate of Pleasant Lake High School and worked as the former matron of the Jennings County Jail, sold AVON, and ran Wilson Ice Cream Route with her kids in North Vernon. She was the owner and manager of Wilson Pro Gas Station and managed North Vernon Airport. She had also worked at a fruit market in Florida, and Club Med-Childcare.
Janet was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and the Indiana Sheriff’s Association and was a former member of First Christian Church.
She enjoyed riding her bicycle, gardening, and sewing. Janet loved her cat, Ms. Kitty.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Allen (Debra) Wilson and Randolph Michael (Wanda) Wilson, both of North Vernon, and Raymond (Zora) Wilson, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughter, Renee Wilson, of North Vernon; brother, Kenton (Rosalee) Landis, of Pleasant Lake; sisters, Emily (Bob) Russell, of Orland, Jane (Sam) Goings, of Pleasant Lake, Cynthia (Dan) Allen, of Round Rock, Texas, Jeannine (Dave) Ross, of Ohio, and Jennifer (Ed) Radabaugh, of Spicewood, Texas; grandchildren, Jessica (Nathan) Floyd, Shane (Amber Ness) Wilson, Christy (Mike) Mowery and Karie (Justin Schneider) Wilson, all of North Vernon; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Floyd, Matthew Floyd, Kenton Wilson, Jett Wilson, Brooke Mowery, Taylor Mowery, Mack Schneider and Allie Schneider, all of North Vernon, and Luke White, of Heltonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jack Landis.
A Celebration of Life service for Janet will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Muscatatuck County Park Dining Hall from 2-5 p.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service were entrusted with the care of arrangements.
Memorials may be made in honor of Janet through the funeral home to Bethel Baptist Church or Mercy Rescue and Adoption Inc.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet Louise (Landis) Wilson, please visit our floral store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.