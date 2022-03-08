Mary Baughman
FORT WAYNE — Mary M. Baughman, age 76, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Angola, Indiana.
She was born to Roy and Loretta Lepley and was a graduate of Garrett High School.
Mary worked as a school administrator for Riverside County School District in Riverside, California.
She was a proud supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Mary is survived by her children, Thomas (Debra) Baughman, of Marietta, Georgia, and Kathy Keller, of Ellenton, Florida; grandchildren, Joseph and Linnie Mae; great-granddaughter, Lauralee; and siblings, Robert Lepley, Linda Dembickie and Clark Lepley.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, Joanna Rittenhouse, Leroy Lepley and Richard Lepley.
Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Wayne, are handling the arrangements.
