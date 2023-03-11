ANGOLA — Patricia D. Frederick, 90, of Angola, Indiana, died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with her children at her side.
She was born on April 16, 1932, in Stroh, Indiana, the daughter of Roscoe and Lola M. (Hutchens) Coggeshall.
She retired from Angola Wire Products.
Patricia loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, and was a member of Kendallville VFW Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Dyanne Hamilton; her first husband, Roger V. Milleman; her second husband, Raymond Frederick; five sisters; and five brothers.
Surviving family members are a son, Jimmie (Judy) Milleman, of Orland; two daughters, Laurie (Mike) Miller, of LaGrange and Belinda (David) Hardiek, of Angola; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Visitation will also be on Friday, beginning at 4 p.m., until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.
Preferred memorials are to the Orland Lions Club or Steuben County Cancer Association.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.