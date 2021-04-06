AVILLA — Donald L. McCoy, 92, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 16, 1928, in Green Township, Noble County, to Chauncey and Virgie (DeHoff) McCoy.
He was a graduate of Churubusco High School.
At 17, he met his future wife at the free picture show in Swan. He saw her sitting on a Holsum bread box and told his friends, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry”. He married LaVera Knach on May 3, 1952, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ege.
Don served in the U.S. Army during Korea, and was a member and past post commander of Avilla American Legion Post #240. He was a participant of the 2018 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
He retired from International Harvester after 34 years. He was also a farmer, farming his land outside of Avilla, where he raised his six children.
Don enjoyed collecting toy Farmall Tractors and restored International Harvester Tractors, restoring six out of his collection of eight tractors.
His passion was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would often reflect while sitting at the kitchen table looking at the wall of photos — telling stories and enjoying a good laugh.
Don was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church for more than 60 years.
Survivors include his wife, LaVera McCoy; and children, David (Lynn) McCoy, Kevin (Joy) McCoy, LeAnn (Tim) Conley, Mark (Mary) McCoy, Lynette (Dan) Gottfried and Lori (Mike) Stout. Also surviving are grandchildren, Melissa (Mark) Maldaney, Angie (Troy) Mynhier, Joe (Polly) McCoy, Brittany (Matt) Stein, Jason (Lindy) Robinson, Josh (Tarah) Robinson, Jake Robinson, Lindsay (Jeremie) McBride, Stacy (Devin) Keener, Chris (Melissa) Crance, Carolyn (Kyle) Tuffley, Kayla (Jake Sakellis) Crance, Ally (Ryan Gross) Kanning, Eric (Cayley) Stout, Chelsi (Taylor) Thatcher, Alex (Kiana Cavalier) Stout, CeeJay (Jen) McCoy and Drew Conley; and 27 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Randy and Danny McCoy; three sisters; and a brother.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 228 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one half hour prior to Mass.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m.
Burial with military honors will be at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Pallbearers will be Joe McCoy, Jason Robinson, Eric Stout, Chris Crance, Ryan Gross, and Mark Maldaney. The remaining grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Contributions in Don’s memory may be directed to Honor Flight or St. Mary's Catholic School.
