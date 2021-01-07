FORT WAYNE — Joe A. Landgraff, 86, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home.
Born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Allen County, Indiana, he was a son of Dale Landgraff and Z. Marie Wagoner.
He was united in marriage to Judith Gatton on Nov. 27, 1954. They were married for 65 years before Judith passed away on June 18, 2020.
He worked in construction most of his life. When he retired, he continued to work at Noble Hawk Golf Course.
He loved NASCAR, snowmobiling, traveling and working on/driving his 1955 Mercury.
Survivors include two sisters, Beverly Doenges and Linda (Roger) Jackson; one brother, Jerry Landgraff; two daughters, Ann Stevenson and Sue Dager; two sons, Joseph (Christine) Landgraff and Thomas (Norma) Landgraff; 11 grandchildren, Andy (Kyndra) Landgraff, Tony (Cheryl) Landgraff, Deb (David) Musall, Bethany (Chris) Milewski, Sean Landgraff, Jakob Bianski, Shannyn McCollum, Izaak (Erica) Landgraff, Saffron Ragan, Carina (Rick) Cronin and Carly Landgraff; and 14 great-grandchildren, Eliott, Ellerie, Gavin, Dylan, Oscar, Mylie, Sydney, Dasan, Avin, Miya, Daemien, Zhoee, Lela and Liam.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris Jean Leichenaur; and two grandchildren, Jeni and Josef Bianski.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at First Christian Church, 110 W. Waits Road, in Kendallville, Indiana, with visitation from 2-4 p.m.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
