FREMONT — Franklin R. "Frank" Bradley, age 79, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Frank was born on Sept. 25, 1941, in Angola, Indiana, to Preston and Nancy (Jones) Bradley. They preceded him in death.
He attended Fremont School.
Frank married Margaret Lybarger on March 16, 1963, in Louisville, Illinois.
He worked almost 30 years at Weatherhead, Dana Corporation in Angola, retiring as foreman.
Frank had many hobbies, especially teaching his grandchildren the ways of fishing, hunting and life. He was a jack of all trades, and knew no strangers.
He was a member of Fremont Community Church and proudly helped run the food pantry with his wife, Margie, for 17 years.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Bradley, of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Cindy (Gary) Saltzman, of Fremont, Indiana, and Wendy Bradley, of Port Orange, Florida; grandchildren, Michael (Brittany) Morton, Jeremiah (Laura) Morton, Bryan (Eden) Bradley, Torrey Franklin Healy, Amanda Schnetzler (Dustin), Janelle (Taj) Summey, Skye (Erick) Ortega, Tommey (Ashley) Healy, Tierra (Chris) Fitch, Summer Rathbun, Brittany (Josh) Winkler, Casey (Callie) Brown, Codey (Shyann) Brown and Michael Force; 34 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Norman) Carpenter, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Cathy Gates, of Montgomery, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Lyvonne (Sam) Quast, of Effingham, Illinois, Rita Lybarger, of Sadorus, Illinois, and Evelyn Joliff, of Altamont, Illinois; and brother-in-law, Ronald Lybarger, of Martinsville, Illinois.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Randy Bradley; brothers, Ralph Bradley and Willard Bradley; brothers-in-law, Ray Gates, Wilbur Lybarger and Everland Lybarger; a great-grandson, Gabriel Healy; and mother- and father in-law, Roy and Fairy (Humes) Lybarger.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Fremont Community Church, 601 N. Coldwater St., Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Fremont Community Church, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Josh Hawkins and Pastor Darold Beck will officiate the service.
Burial will be at California Cemetery, California Township, Michigan.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
