FORT WAYNE — Norma Jean (Hornett) Rhoades, 93, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on March 1, 2022, with her daughter by her side.
She was born on April 13, 1928, in Auburn, Indiana, to Charles and Helen (Brown) Hornett. They preceded her in death.
Norma married her husband, David Rhoades, on July 3, 1964, and were together for 48 years, until his passing in 2012.
She retired from Indiana Department of Transportation, where she tested soils in their laboratory.
When she wasn't working, Norma spent many hours reading, enjoying her cats, and collecting figurines of owls, cardinals and Pekinese dogs. She was also very involved with the Republican Party in Auburn. Norma was a wonderful wife and mother who loved her family and friends dearly. She will be missed by many.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Terry Miliczky) Rhoades; and siblings, Judy Hornett-Witherspoon and Harry Lee Hornett.
In addition to her parents; and husband, David, Norma was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Hornett Jr., Barbara Hornett-Ronan, Rose Marie Hornett and Dennis Hornett.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at noon, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hamilton Place Senior Living, 2116 Butler Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808, Attn: Belinda; or to Humane Fort Wayne, www.humanefw.org.
To leave fond memories and condolences, please visit www.covingtonmemorial.com.
