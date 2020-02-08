AUBURN — Clyde G. Dohner, 79, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Leesburg, Florida.
Mr. Dohner was born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Butler, Indiana, to Howard and Jennibell (Whitman) Dohner.
He married Phyllis M. Zimmerman on Aug. 25, 1978, in Butler. She resides in Auburn.
Clyde worked for Universal Tool in Butler for 44 years, retiring in 2004. He was also a DeKalb County farmer for many years.
He loved pony pulling and he was a member of several pony pulling clubs. He was also a member and past president of the Butler Eagles.
He liked fishing, bowling, traveling and camping.
Since 2004, he and Phyllis have enjoyed their winters in Arizona, and Florida. Over the years he enjoyed collecting wind chimes, hats and he also has collected a Christmas village that takes up 5 large tables. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His survivors include his wife, Phyllis Dohner, of Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Joan and John Bailer, of Auburn, and Joyce and Dan Shaw, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Tracy Dohner, of Auburn, and James and Kyong Fetters, of Hicksville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; aunt, Betty Yates, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Rodger Dohner and Trevor Dohner; sister, Charlotte Husted; brother, Joe Dohner; and his best buddy, Bruiser.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Mike Harris officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.
Memorial donations may be directed to Huntington's Disease Society of America, P.O. Box 40464, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240 or the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
