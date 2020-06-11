Betty Harris Jun 11, 2020 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty June Harris, 95, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home. Arrangements handled by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGaff: Most new COVID-19 activity is from community spreadGrowth in COVID-19 cases in northeast Indiana far outpacing statewide rateHealth officer raises alarm over spike in LaGrange County COVID-19 casesButler man killed in car, ORV collisionSubterranean Kendallville?: RDC funds works to seal up door, windows under Pizza ForumMurderer will have hearing in Steuben courtGarrett woman allegedly killed husband with blowsFormer Charger soccer standout ready to represent area againNoble County logs 23rd death; cases up in LaGrange, DeKalbFour-county area registers 7% of statewide COVID-19 cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD127014 KD126802 KD127017 Top Jobs KD127370 KD127402 KD127012 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Liv it Up block party canceled for 2020 Auto museum reopens Sunday Eastside's Gerke signs with Huntington DeKalb Community Calendar US is a land of blistering inequality What long-term changes might we anticipate from these crises How's it going? 'I had the mindset it couldn't happen to me' Police Blotter
