ANGOLA — Evelyn M. McClure, 83, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Glandorf, Ohio, on Jan. 22, 1938, to Clarence and Lauretta Kohls. Her father died in 1940 ,and her mother married Joseph Uphaus, who are now both deceased.
Upon graduation from Glandorf High School, she attended the University of Findlay, where she met her husband, Byron Richard “Dick” McClure, of Grelton, Ohio, whom she married on July 4, 1958. They lived 29 years in Bryan, Ohio before retiring and moving to Fremont, Indiana.
After their five children were in school, Evelyn worked as a secretary at Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio, for 28 years.
The family attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bryan, Ohio, where she was a member of the choir, Teresa’s Circle, on the Board of Directors of the St. Patrick’s Credit Union and the Parish Council for a number of years.
In 1997, Evelyn and her husband moved to Indiana, where they were members of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church of Angola, Indiana. She was an active member of the choir and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Survivors include her oldest son, Jeff and (Darlene) McClure, of Loomis, California; daughters, Corinne and Greg Liebnau, of Lambertville, Michigan, Antoinette “Toni” and Rob Thorp, of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Jon McClure, of Toledo, Ohio, and youngest son, Matt and Chris McClure, of Perrysburg, Ohio; her nine grandchildren, Alex, Brittany, Tyler, Zach, Taylor, Nicole, Cate, Eva and Liz; and her two great-grandchildren, Byron and Brady. Also surviving are her younger sister, Diane (Denny) Jamieson, of Warren, Ohio; and younger brother, Joe (Jane) Uphaus, of Glandorf, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron Richard “Dick” McClure, on Feb. 20, 2010; and siblings, Jeanette Kohls, Corwin Kohls, Norman Kohls and Don Kohls.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana, with Father Bob Showers officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn’s memory to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Fort Wayne ,IN 46808.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
