CHURUBUSCO — Dallas DeWayne "Bub" Manns, 60, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home.
He was the son of the late DeWayne and Jeanette Manns.
Dallas graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1980.
On April 10, 2002, he married Cheryl A. Kreis.
He served eight years in the Air Force and drove truck for many years. He even drove many years with his wife.
Dallas is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cheryl Manns; siblings, Cheryl (Chris) Nicholson, Sherry King, Laura (Weston) Crawford, Marcy (Don) Heed and Micheal (Leigh) Manns; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Aside from his parents; Dallas was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard R. King.
Dallas’ wishes were to have no services and the family will have a celebration at a later date.
To send online condolences, visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com.
