Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.