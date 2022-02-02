Georgia Lock
LARWILL — Georgia M. Lock, age 82, of Larwill, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her apartment in Warsaw, Indiana.
Born on Dec. 30, 1939, in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Henry B. and Vera B. (Bills) Cummins.
She graduated from Larwill High School Class of 1957.
On June 6, 1987, Georgia married Larry C. Lock.
For more than 11 years, she worked for Dana PTG in Columbia City, retiring in January 2002.
She was a member of Harvest Community Church in Pierceton and past member of the Lady Lions in Larwill.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Junior) Bartley, of Milford, Roger (Joyce White) Prater, of Kodak, Tennessee, Randy (Shelly) Prater, of West Liberty, Iowa, and Mary (Kevin) Leach, of Larwill; brother, Arthur “Orin” (Cindy) Cummins; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her beloved Tinkerbell.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lock on July 12, 2021; sister, Geneva Christleib; and brother, Garland Keister.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Glenn Hall and Pastor Carl Adams officiating.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Harvest Community Church.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Georgia’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
