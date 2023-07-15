LAOTTO — Lavon Alice Householder, 90, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, Texas.
She was born to Dalton Rhodes and Hazel (Pepple) Cartwright Rhodes on December 22, 1932, on her great-grandmothers farm in Allen County, Indiana.
She graduated in the Class of 1950, from Avilla High School.
On July 3, 1952, in Ashley, Indiana, she married Bob Householder. He preceded her in death on Sept. 13, 2018.
Mrs. Householder retired as president of H & H Equipment in Huntertown.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in LaOtto for more than 80 years and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Lavon loved music and played several instruments. She delighted in spending time with her family and friends. She was a fountain of information and was always willing to share that information. Being a hard worker, in her early years she always had a large garden, out of necessity. She has instilled that hard work in her children.
Lavon was a servant of God and never failed to thank him for all of the blessings in her life, especially her family. She will forever be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandma Von, Aunt Lavon, and friend.
Surviving are three daughters, Pam (Burt) Juif, of Big Turkey Lake, Chris Ross, of Avilla and Deb (John) Price, of Gainesville, Texas; two sons, Stan Householder, of LaOtto and Phil (Annette) Householder, of LaOtto; 13 grandchildren, Alecia (Trey) Carroll, Julie (Michael) Dafforn, Tracee (Jason) Gross, Clint Thomas, Justin (Tiffani) Thomas, Dugan (Shanna) Price, Logan (Celie) Price, Amy Leton, Stacey (Greg French) Householder, Robert (Clarissa) Householder, Taylor (Josh) Ternet, Brooke (Clayton) Badskey and Dalton Householder; and 24 great-grandchildren, Marissa (Shawn) Wilson, Dylan Carroll, Lane and Lily Dafforn, Kylie Gross, Hunter Thomas, Tanner and Jaycee Thomas, Paityn, Bella and Reagan Price, Judson and Tucker Price, Gavin, Aryssa and Adelynn Leton, Kolhten and Aleena French, Brody Workman, Bentley Householder, Mela, Everett and Caroline Ternet, and Clay Badskey; and a great great-grandson, Ryker Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bob Householder; a sister, Beverly Lutter; infant brother, Warren; half-brothers, Douglas Cartwright and Everett Rhodes; half-sister, Betty LaRue; sisters-in-law, Donna Cartwright and Delores Rhodes; and brothers-in-law, Jim Lutter and Don LaRue.
Visitation is Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service on Friday, July 21, 2023.
The funeral service will be Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor John Roberts of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in LaOtto officiating.
Burial will be at Hooper-King Cemetery near Avilla.
Pallbearers are Clint Thomas, Justin Thomas, Dugan Price, Logan Price, Robert Householder, and Dalton Householder.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Macular Degeneration Research or Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
