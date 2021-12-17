PLEASANT LAKE — Nancy Ann Anthony, 76, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1945, in Auburn to Clare and Josephine “Tip” (Snepp) Farr. They have both passed away.
Nancy received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Western Michigan University and her Master’s Degree from St. Francis in Fort Wayne.
She taught at DeKalb High School for 10 years then worked for Child Services in Angola and Ten Eyke Florist in Auburn. She also served as secretary for the Auburn American Legion Post 97 for 50 years.
She married Daniel Anthony on Dec. 27, 1969, in Auburn, and they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage a week from Monday.
Also surviving are her cousins, Jim and Ann Snepp, David and Cindy Rieke and Rick and Carolyn Rieke; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kay Tule, of Auburn, Anna Mahnesmith, of Angola, Michael Anthony, of Dallas, Texas, Gary and Pat Anthony, of Butler and Susie and Joe Mattia, of Caracas, Venezuela.
Services will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in Nancy’s memory to the Steuben County Humane Shelter, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.