FORT WAYNE — Beverly McClish, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Parkview Randialla Hospital.
She was born Feb. 8, 1931, to George W. Boren Sr. and Gladys (Burns) Boren. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1952.
Bev married Glenn Wayland McClish on Sept. 25, 1952. They shared 52 years of marriage before he passed away in 2005.
Bev was part of the Sigma Beta Sorority. She was a lifetime member of the American Auxiliary, holding various offices including president.
Bev was devoted to St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Butler.
Bev retired from Lectron in Hamilton after eight years of service.
Bev and Glenn loved to travel the United States. She was an avid reader, loved to dance and rarely missed the Lawrence Welk Show.
Bev is survived by a daughter, Linda McClish of Fort Wayne; and her furry companion, Daisy.
Bev is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; son, Steven McClish; brother, George Boren Jr.; and her sisters, Patricia Baughn and Betty Shuff.
Her funeral service is 11 a.m., Wednesday at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with calling one hour prior to the service. Rev. Amy Beitelschees-Albers will officiate. She will be laid to rest in Butler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to DeKalb Animal Shelter or Wounded Warrior Project.
