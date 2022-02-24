Perry W. Yoder, 93, of rural Bloomfield, Iowa, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died at 12:26 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Arrangements are with Cranston Family Funeral Home, Fairfield, Iowa.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by periods of snow showers later in the day. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low near 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 12:49 am
Perry W. Yoder, 93, of rural Bloomfield, Iowa, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died at 12:26 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Arrangements are with Cranston Family Funeral Home, Fairfield, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.