LAGRANGE — Margie Ritchie, age 76, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1945, the daughter of June and Tivis Short in Knott County, Kentucky.
She married Andrew Ritchie when she was 17 and they’ve been together ever since.
Margie was a devoted homemaker and always took care of her family. She enjoyed being outside and taking her little dogs for walks. Margie also enjoyed watching her favorite crime shows with her family.
Margie is survived her husband, Andrew Ritchie, of LaGrange, Indiana; three children, Debbie Sizemore, of LaGrange, Indiana, Valerie Kaletta, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Tony Ritchie, of LaOtto, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jessica Kaletta, of Niles, Michigan, and Dawn Kaletta, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Marty Ritchie; and three siblings.
In keeping with Margie’s wishes, no public visitation or services are planned.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
