WATERLOO — Donald L. DeGraw, age 67, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
He was born on May 23, 1955, in Angola, Indiana, to Frank and Fern (Wallace) DeGraw.
He was a 1975 graduate of Prairie Heights High School.
Don worked for Tri-Wall Containers in Butler for 35 years, retiring in 2015.
He enjoyed deer hunting, bowling, playing video games and he loved his dogs and other animals. Don also enjoyed going to watch his friends race cars at Angola Speedway on Saturday nights.
Survivors include his daughter, Betty L. DeGraw, of Waterloo; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Mary DeGraw, of Angola; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Kenneth Schulthess, of Ashley; sister, Iris Morton, of Kendallville; and several loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Morgan DeGraw.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
