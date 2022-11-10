Mary Hicov

ASHLEY — Mary G. Hicov, 68, of Ashley, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
She was born on May 2, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, to Phillip C. and Wilma M. (Fischer) Helmer, and they have both passed away.
Mary worked for 15 years for L & L Leasing in Waterloo, then for four years at Trin in Ashley, before retiring in 2017.
She was a member of the Avilla American Legion.
Surviving are three children, Jeffery M. Hicov Jr., of Auburn, Anna M. Shaffer and her husband, Eric, of Ashley and Jessica L. Cottrell and her husband, Rich, of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Lucas, Max, Jackson and Allison Shaffer and Connor and Rebecca Cottrell; two brothers, David E. Helmer and his wife, Cindy, of Avilla and Tony A. Helmer and his wife, Nancy, of Avilla.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Avilla.
Calling is from 3-6 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Mary, to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.fellerandclark.com.
