GARRETT — Beau M. Carroll, age 29, of Niles, Michigan, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Beau was born on May 27, 1992, in Auburn, Indiana, to Brian K. and Pamela S. (Parvu) Carroll. Beau was an entrepreneur and jack of all trades.
Beau is survived by his loving fiancé, Katie Roberts, of Niles, Michigan; mother, Pamela Smith, of Garrett, Indiana; father, Brian (Barbara) Carroll, of Albion, Indiana; brothers, Austin (Brittany) Carroll, of Garrett, Indiana, Gage Smith, of Garrett, Indiana, and Joseph (Alejandra) Carroll, of Fort Riley, Kansas; sisters, Tori Smith, of Garrett, Indiana, Morgan Smith, of Garrett, Indiana, and Leeah (Logan) Hopper, of South Bend, Indiana; grandparents, Michael (Mary) Parvu, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Robert (Ruey) Carroll, of Corunna, Indiana; several aunts and uncles; and nieces and nephews, who loved him very much.
Beau was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bonnie Parvu.
Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
Services will take place at 10 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home.
You are encouraged to wear tie-dye and camo clothing to the visitation and service.
Memorials are to the family to assist with expenses.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.