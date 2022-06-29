KENDALLVILLE — Philip Ray Puckett Sr., age 78, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Puckett was born near Prestonsburg, Kentucky, on Oct. 2, 1943, to Cecil and Susie (Manuel) Puckett. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from high school in Alger, Ohio, and moved to this area in 1972. Phil was known by many as “Uncle Flip” and he was employed with Auburn Foundry for many years.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie and Jeff Arnold, of Kendallville and Robin Puckett and her boyfriend, Ron Clark, both of Kendallville; son, Phil and Melanie Puckett, of Avilla; like a daughter, Valerie Constantine, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, including Michelle and David Herron, of Kendallville, Angel and Sal Alasadi, of Detroit, Michigan, Skyla and Adam Turner, of Kendallville, Caralie Puckett, Owen Puckett and Sydney Puckett, all of Avilla and Dustin Puckett; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Paul Puckett, of Waldo, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Malachi Bridges; and a brother, Irwin Puckett.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Tommy Keene will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
