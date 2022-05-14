HAMILTON — Norma Jean Ladd, 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
Norma Jean was born on March 4, 1928, in Hamilton, Indiana, the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Hortense (Crawford) Gessinger.
She was a 1946 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Norma Jean married Kenneth Dwight Ladd Sr., on Aug. 12,1950, in Hamilton.
Kenneth, known as Ken, and Norma or Jean, as friends knew her, managed the Spring Hills Golf Course in Hamilton through the mid-1970s.
Ken and Norma or Jean had two sons, who also loved golf, and helped with the general maintenance of the golf course. In later years, Ken and Norma or Jean moved to Central Florida, where they continued to enjoy playing golf at Sun Air Lodge and Golf Course. Norma or Jean was known as the “Can Lady at Sun Air,” gathering cans from the neighborhood, and donating the money she raised to the Sunair Fire Department. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons, Kenneth D. (Sharon) Ladd Jr., of Caledonia, Michigan, and Jonathon W. (Betsy) Ladd, of Hamilton, Indiana; four grandchildren, Charity (Chad) Songor, Kenneth (Marianna) Ladd III, Jessica Ladd and Jonathon Ladd Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Rheese, Lily, and Grant; and one sister, Imogene Bickenstaff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; her brother, Robert; and two sisters, Laura Hall and Merry Faber.
To honor Norma Jean's wishes there will be no visitation. Private family graveside services will be held in Waterloo at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or by visiting the online guestbook at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
