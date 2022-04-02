ARCOLA — Esther I. Sherman, 86, of Arcola, Indiana, passed away on March 28, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City, Indiana.
She was born in Churubusco, Indiana, on July 29, 1935, to Idris and Lois (Fey) Ohlwine. They preceded her in death. She spent her formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1954.
She retired from Essex and United Technologies in Columbia City in 2001, after 35 years of service.
She was a member of Churubusco American Legion Post #157 Axillary.
Esther enjoyed reading and talking on the phone.
Esther is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Edward) Greer and Laura (Bill) Auer; two sons, Curt and Brad Sherman; two brothers, Herb (Joyce) Ohlwine and Bruce (Sue) Ohlwine; three sisters, Carol Pontius, Jane Poinsett and Darlene (Cory) Hauser; two sisters-in-law, Suzanna Ohlwine and Maud "Eleanor" Ohlwine; seven grandchildren, Molly Rittenhouse, Ben Greer, Andrew Greer, Dustin Auer, Brady Auer, Maggie Auer and Josh Rexwinkle; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Ohlwine and Homer Ohlwine; two brothers-in-law, Lee Pontius and Larry Poinsett.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco Chapel, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
The family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 2-8 p.m.
Burial taking place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials may be made to Churubusco American Legion Post #157.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
