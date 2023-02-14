FREMONT — John “Pete” Thompson, age 75, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 12, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, to Dr. John Rollo and Augusta M. (Staudt) Thompson.
Pete attended Sewanee Military Academy and graduated from Marion High School. He attended Ball State University.
He worked as an Executive Loan Officer at American Security. He also worked for Moore Business Forms as a printer, and raised beef cattle on the family farm for 38 years.
Pete served in the Indiana National Guard. He was a member of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257, he was a life member of the NRA, and held the office of Prelate at the Fremont Moose Lodge.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Rita (Burrell) Thompson, of Fremont, Indiana; children, John Tyler (Maria) Thompson, of Westfield, Indiana, Tabitha (Randy) Hart, of Cave Creek, Arizona, Allen (Rebecca) Thompson, of Angola, Indiana, and Jason (Keri) Thompson, of Warwick, Rhode Island; five grandchildren; a brother, Nathan (Mariann) Thompson, of Marshfield, Wisconsin; and sisters, Karen (Steve) Pequignot, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Ruth (Patrick) Hauer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a brother-in-law, Timothy Eakin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Irmgard Thompson, of Aschaffenburg, Germany.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Thompson; and a sister, Hanna Eakin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Kirk Hancock will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.