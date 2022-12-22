AVILLA — Joann Arrington, age 81, of Avilla, passed away Dec.19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Arrington was born in Bradshaw, West Virginia, to Hollie and MaryBelle (Dawson) Smith. She married Roger Lee Arrington on May 8, 1958, in Kentucky. Joann was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include: husband, Roger Arrington of Avilla; daughter, Tammy and Mike Slone of Avilla; son, James and Lorrie Arrington of Urbana, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Arrington of Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jason Burrington of Rome City, Kristine and Jeff Yoder of Goshen, Rebecca Slone of Avilla, Jamie Arrington of Australia, Austin and Cierra Arrington of Sidney, Ohio, Elesha Sizemore of Kendallville, Daniel Rice of Illinois, and Andrew Arrington of Avilla; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Joann was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Ann and Joseph Brian Sizemore; and 10 siblings.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday, Dec. 26, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home. No funeral service is scheduled.
Burial will take place at a later date at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
