KENDALLVILLE — James Keith Myers, age 66, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.
James was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 7, 1955, to Orval Jack and Betty Jane (Longardner) Myers.
He graduated from Carroll High School in 1973, and married Karen Sue McNeal on Sept. 1, 1979, in North Webster, Indiana.
He was employed in the past by the City of Kendallville Water Department and Dexter Axle in Albion.
Jim loved listening to and playing music, going to concerts, traveling and taking vacations. He was a fun guy to be around! He loved the holidays with his family and grandkids, parties and gatherings with good food and fun people! Deeply loved, he will be sadly missed.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 42 years, Karen Myers, of Kendallville; daughters, Stephenie and Aaron Dwyer, of LaOtto, Jamie and Christopher Halmagyi, of Kendallville and Andrea and Todd Beachy, of Avilla; seven grandchildren, Paul Dwyer, Morgan Dwyer, Jacksyn Myers, Mila Halmagyi, Oliver Halmagyi, Ethan Beachy and Kora Beachy; mother, Betty Myers, of Avilla; brothers, Rick and Becky Myers, of Avilla, Orval Jack and Bambi Myers, of Wolcottville and Jeffry Myers, of Avilla; and sister-in-law, Marsha Myers, of LaOtto.
He was preceded in death by his father, Orval Jack Myers; his son, Ian Myers in 2011; and a brother, Richard “Dick” Myers.
Visitation and funeral service will both be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.
Pastor Mark McCue will officiate the service.
Burial will take place at Swan Cemetery, LaOtto.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.