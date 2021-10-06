ANGOLA — Frank Henry Eck, age 96, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on March 2, 1925, in Butler, Indiana, to Fred and Martha Melissa “Maggie” (Worthington) Eck, and was one of nine children.
He worked as a farm hand after high school ,prior to joining the Army.
He served in the United States Army during WWII, serving in the 3rd Army Division. He was sent to England, and later served in Normandy, Northern France, The Ardennes, and Rhineland Central during the Battle of Bulge. He received the European African and Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, the World War II Victory Ribbon, and the Army Occupation Medal in Germany.
After returning from the Army, he became a truck driver. He retired from Knotx Textiles in Edgerton, Ohio.
He also had lived at Big Turkey Lake, Hicksville, Ohio, Bowling Green, Ohio, and Toledo, Ohio.
Survivors include many nieces and nephews, including, Ruth Teegardin, of Butler, Indiana, and Jimmie D. Eck Sr., of Butler, Indiana; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his extended family, Michele and Paul Jones, of Angola, Indiana, Mike Willavize, Michele Millsap, JD Millsap, Josh Millsap, and Martez Miller.
Following his wishes, cremation will take place.
A Memorial Service and Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Orland American Legion Post #423.
Burial will be at Butler Cemetery, Butler, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Orland American Legion Post #423.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
