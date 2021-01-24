ANGOLA — Sarah Addie (Presley) Jarrell, 99, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Hamilton and Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on April 2, 1921, in Kentucky, to Frank and Nannie (King) Presley.
Sarah married Thomas J. Jarrell Jr., in Kentucky, and he preceded her in death.
Sarah was a caregiver all her life.
She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and taking care of others, especially her children. She also enjoyed traveling and singing, but her joy and passion in life was her family.
Surviving are a sister, Mabel Roberts, of Kentucky; brother and sister-in-law, Frank Presley Jr., and Marilyn Presley, of Hamilton; eight children and their spouses, Donald and Janet O’Pell, of Kentucky, Richard and Diane Jarrell, of Indiana, Janet Jarrell, of Indiana, Thomas Jarrell, of Indiana, James and Carolyn Jarrell, of South Carolina, Larry Jarrell, of Indiana, Phillip Jarrell, of Arkansas and Denice Smith, of Indiana; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and daughter, Regina Mann.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Assembly of God, 1405 Williams St., Angola, with Pastor Jeff Stripe officiating.
Burial will take place at Eddy Cemetery in rural Hamilton.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, prior to the service at the church.
Face coverings and social distancing encouraged.
A special thanks to Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola and Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to Assembly of God, 1405 Williams St., Angola, IN 46705.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
