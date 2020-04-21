AVILLA — Mary Jane Stoner, 93, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was born on Oct 26, 1926, in Avilla, to Frank and Mary (Schlotter) Ley.
She belonged to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, where she married her husband, John Stoner on July 3, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2000.
She was a waitress at St. James Restaurant for 44 years, and served as the Noble County Sheriff Matron during her husband's term as Noble County Sheriff.
Survivors include her sons, Dan (Margaret) Stoner, of French Lick, Steve (Jody) Stoner, of Portage, Michigan; and daughter, and Mary Lou (Don) Monesmith, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Jeff (Lori) Monesmith, Jamie Taylor, Amanda (Wayne) Keifer, Katie (Frank) Clendenin, and Jessica (Caleb) Phillips. Also surviving are 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Ellert and Irene "Mike" Davenport, both of Avilla.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Jerome Ley, and Francis Ley; and sisters, Pearl Rhodes, Madonna Brandenburg and Martha Ross.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, private services will be held.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.
Memorials are to Masses at St. Mary's.
Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, is assisting with final arrangements.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
