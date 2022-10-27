HUNTERTOWN — V. Allie Hartung, age 84, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Grey Stone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on April 24, 1938, in Concord, Arkansas.
Mrs. Hartung worked at the Auburn McDonalds restaurant, where she was known as the “Biscuit Lady”. She was known for the special way that she made the biscuits and she had a following of loyal customers. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family.
Allie was a member of the Bloom and Buds Home Demonstration Club and she attended Three Rivers Wesleyan Church in Fort Wayne.
She enjoyed paper quilling and collecting angels. She loved sunflowers, daisies and hummingbirds. She also loved to give away her famous homemade fudge. Allie also truly enjoyed dressing up and performing as a clown at special events in the area.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Richard Hartung, of Huntertown; grandson, Joe Hartung, of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Meghan Hartung, of Fort Wayne; three great grandsons, Marshall, Jeremiah and Kevin; sister, Lilly Thomas, of Wichita, Kansas; and niece; Joyce Saltsman, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Allene (Johnson) Weddle; one daughter, April Hartung; one son, Alan Hartung; great-granddaughter; and great-grandson, Peighton and Paxton; two sisters, Margaret Gafney and Linda Wolfe; and one brother, Harvey Merchant.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church, 2825 Hillegas Road in Fort Wayne, with the Rev. Larry Maddox officiating.
A time of visitation will immediately follow the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 5646 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 and the Alzheimer’s Association (Walk to End Alzheimer's), 7221 Engle Road, Suite 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
