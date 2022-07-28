Betty Mitchell

AUBURN — Betty Jane Mitchell left her Earthly family to join her heavenly one, on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
She was born on July 26, 1927, to William Penrod and Mary (Buckley) Penrod, in Muncie, Indiana.
She married Artemas John Levy on Aug. 17, 1945; he died on March 25, 1991. He was the father of her four children, Kenna Levy, of Auburn, Ruby Harwell, of Davenport, Iowa, Artemas Roy “Buss” (Dawn) Levy, both deceased, and Mary (Joe) Whitmore, of Auburn.
She was the widow of Harry O. Mitchell, whom she married on Dec. 22, 1984, in Lady Lake, Florida; he died on Aug. 13, 1990.
She had six grandchildren, Brian Shealy (deceased), Krisshaun “Kris” (Mary Jo) Levy, of Auburn, Lisa Perez, of Davenport, Iowa, Angela (Steve) Parker, of Auburn, Amanda (Chad) Parrish, of Auburn and Jeremy (Kerri) Whitmore, of Garrett. She also had 11 great-grandchildren, Brittany Mosher, Carlos (Cassie Rogers) Perez, of Davenport, Iowa, Tori (Kylan) LaMotte, of Garrett, Elena (Jason Alderson) Perez, of Davenport, Iowa, P.J. Perez (deceased), Jamin (Miranda Evers) Parrish, of Fort Wayne, Isaiah (Tory Harris) Parrish, Caitlynn Parker, Tanner Moore-Levy, Dalton Parker and Brandton Parker, all of Auburn. There are four great-great-grandchildren, Kolsen LaMotte, of Garrett, Charlotte Perez, of Davenport, Iowa, Claire LaMotte, of Garrett and Irie Parrish, of Fort Wayne; and one great-great-step-grandchild, Nirvana Walker, of Fort Wayne.
Family was everything to our mother (Grammy). Even though she worked full time, she cared for three generations of children when we needed her.
Besides that, she often worked two and three jobs to support her family. She cashiered at one of the A&P stores and Jamison Meats in Fort Wayne for many years. She then went on to achieve the supervisor position in the dental supply business, in the tooth department, where she became the “tooth fairy” for more than 20 years. When she retired with husband, Harry Mitchell, she taught herself how to make silk floral arrangements, and they set up a stand at a flea market near their home in Florida.
She also made multiple flower gardens in Florida, as well as in Auburn when she moved back to Indiana, after her husband died. She even made time to work at St.Martin’s house in Garrett for a couple of years. All this garden work performed and the charitable time given, she accomplished in her 60s, 70s, and 80s.
She achieved all of this with only a high school diploma and a lot of grit. She taught all her children, that you have to work hard to make your way in this world, to love and support each other, and to give of yourself always. We were so blessed to have her in our lives.
A Memorial Service will be held at 8 p.m., on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
