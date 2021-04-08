SYLVANIA, Ohio — Gary E. Oancea Sr., born on Sept. 15, 1958, to Edna Mae (Ott) and Nicholas Oancea Jr., went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Gary graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in Criminal Justice.
He continued a long career in Law Enforcement working for Sylvania Police Department, served as a detective in Pioneer, Chief of Police in Metamora and was a Park Ranger for the Department of Natural Resources. Gary also taught classes at the Police Academy and at the University of Toledo in the Criminal Justice Department.
During his career, Gary was awarded the Medal of Valor, the highest decoration of honor for a police officer.
He was an Expert Marksman, competed in skeet shooting and could shoot hundreds of clay birds in a row without missing.
In addition, he founded and operated the Toledo Driving School. He loved hunting, fishing, camping at Goose Lake, flying planes and ultralights and making people laugh. He was bigger than life and the best friend of many, young and old.
Gary is survived by his sons, Gary Jr., (Suzy) and Grant Oancea and Troy Diller; his sisters, Anne Marie (Dr. John) Wagel and Linn Grube; his three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna (Ott) Oancea-Warnke; his father, Nicholas Oancea Jr.; his brothers, John Nicholas, Larry, Terry and Jerry “Nick”.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 7 p.m., at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560.
Those who would like to make a charitable donation in Gary’s honor, please consider the Fraternal Order of Police Association.
Online condolences may be sent to reebfuneralhome.com.
